More than 50 new citizens welcomed at Wodonga's Australia Day event

The opportunity to work in Australia while serving in the New Zealand Army sparked something in Sandy and Stephen Kupa.
Their first experience of Australia 15 years ago was enough to make them want to call it home.
The Kupas' three children Alyssa, Holly and Logan have grown up in Wodonga and all five were proud to all receive citizenship on Australia Day.
"It's been 15 years in the making. It's taken a long time, so it's great to get it finalised," Mrs Kupa said.
"It's good now that kids can get access to things like university. Logan is about to turn 18, so it's nice they can stay where they've grown up and contribute here.
"We've all been involved with Scouts in Wodonga. I volunteered for 10 years and the kids have done the majority of their schooling here.
"It's just nice to be able to say that we're actually citizens."
The Kupas were among 52 new Australians hailing from Russia, Congo, Nepal, China, United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, New Zealand, Italy, Zimbabwe, Bhutan, Nepal, USA, Thailand and Cambodia to receive citizenship in front of a 500-strong crowd at The Cube on Friday.
Wodonga Council made an eleventh hour decision to switch the ceremony to The Cube from Junction Place due to forecast rain, but it didn't hugely impact the crowd with all 400 seats inside the venue occupied and more than 100 standing to the side or watching on screens in the foyer.
Lakpa Sherpa, who hailed from Bhutan and lived in Nepal for 25 years before arriving in Wodonga in 2019, was delighted to become an Australian citizen alongside his daughter, Sashika.
"It's special to be a new citizen with so many other people on Australia Day. I'm very happy," Mr Sherpa said.
"My daughter Sashika became a citizen today as well.
"We're part of a big Bhutanese and Nepalese community in Wodonga."
"I was naturalised on Australia Day in 2009 at the Botanic Gardens in Wagga," she said.
"It was a very, very hot day. I invited all my colleagues and friends over for a barbecue afterwards.
"For me it was a big day, it was like a birthday. That's why I love being on this committee and I love being part of this day.
"It's an honour and I definitely know how people feel when they come to get their awards or citizenship. It's a big day when you get your citizenship certificate and you walk tall and proud.
"It is a very special day for me and I'm very blessed to have become an Australian citizen on Australia Day. There are other days during the year when people receive their citizenship and a lot of people come out to support their family members or friends, but Australia Day is so much bigger and is a big part of this community.
"It's not only about becoming a citizen, it's all about being Australian. I think that's what makes it so special for all the new citizens."
