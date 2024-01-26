Men's support group gathers 200 signatures of support to stop 'eviction'

A North East men's group fearing eviction from their base say they have gathered more than 200 signatures of support in just three days.
The Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed is in a bitter battle with Indigo Shire Council to remain in their Kiewa building until they find a new home after receiving a notice from the council to move on.
The group said they had gathered signatures on a petition to support their fight to remain in the premises but the council "wasn't budging" from its April 1 deadline for the group to vacate the building.
The council have previously said the loan of the men's shed building, once owned by the North East Catchment Management Authority, was temporary and that the structure needed to be demolished to make way for the $180,000 Kiewa River Community Park project.
It offered to store the contents of the men's shed - which includes wood and metal lathes and assorted tools - in a shipping container until new accommodation could be found.
The group said they were "happy to move on" but needed a base to continue operating until a new headquarters was established.
"The council, despite the support we've had from this little community, isn't budging," Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed president Jack Britton said. "We've heard nothing about extending our stay in the existing building.
"The master plan for the community park has always had a provision to house the men's shed.
"We accept that we have to move on, but we don't want to be unable to operate while we don't have a home. After coverage on television about this, the council did say we were not being evicted - we've just got to get out - what's the difference?
"We have had a lot of support from the community and a lot of people have wanted to sign up to join the Men's Shed but we can't sign people up until we have a solid base."
Earlier in January, council chief executive Trevor Ierino said the agreement to use the shed was "only ever a temporary arrangement".
"We are very supportive of the work of the men's shed," Mr Ierino said. "Council understands the health and wellbeing benefits for the community of connecting through the men's shed activities.
"We are committed to working collaboratively with members to find a permanent home and to seek grant funding opportunities to build a purpose-built facility."
The Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed has organised a community meeting for Sunday, January 28 at their Kiewa East Road headquarters and hopes to attract more supporters.
The group's petition has been on public display at the Tangam General Store, the Union Hotel, Dederang Pub, Kergunyah Store, Kiewa Cricket Club, Kiewa Valley Bowling Club and Tangam Butchers.
