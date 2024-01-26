The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Men's support group gathers 200 signatures of support to stop 'eviction'

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
January 27 2024 - 4:30am
Tangam-Kiewa Men's Shed treasurer Gary Hale and president Jack Britton. Picture by James Wiltshire
A North East men's group fearing eviction from their base say they have gathered more than 200 signatures of support in just three days.

