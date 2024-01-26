Big clean up after 400 litres of diesel spills at busy Albury intersection

A damaged fuel pod spill has led to an extensive clean up following a two-car crash at one of Albury's busiest intersections.
Firefighters were called to Young and Guinea streets about 11.45pm on Thursday, January 25.
A pod carrying 400 litres of diesel was knocked from a utility during a collision with another vehicle.
The contents spilled onto the road.
A traffic light pole was impacted during the crash.
It was bent, but continues to operate.
Fire crews and council staff used sand and a street sweeper in a bid to soak up the diesel.
Firefighters remained on scene for about 90 minutes, and the clean-up continued on Friday morning.
The right lane in the northbound section of Young Street has been blocked off, but vehicles are still able to turn towards Borella Road.
