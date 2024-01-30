IN 1988 Stephen Mamouney was working long days in New York City.
The Border-based accountant had joined a team of eight in Manhattan for a six-month stint in the frigid winter and autumn.
"We were required to do 60 chargeable hours of work a week and that didn't include business meetings over coffee," he said.
"I lived in Queens but worked in Manhattan so I had to get up very early to catch the subway to get in my 12-hour days, five days a week."
Mr Mamouney said the work culture reflected a different time and place and lack of a social security net.
He said trainees' eyes were constantly fixed on you, ready to pounce to prove their productivity.
"The system does motivate people to do the work and be productive," Mr Mamouney said.
"But I'm all about a good balance between work and life; work hard but do your hours and go home.
"Getting through your working career is not a sprint, it's a marathon; it's an endurance event."
Mr Mamouney should know as on Wednesday, January 31, he will mark his 40th anniversary with Albury-Wodonga financial advisory firm BMG Partners.
Now its chief executive, Mr Mamouney reflected on the monumental changes in the financial landscape during the past four decades such as working through the 1987 stock market crash, the 1990s recession, the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 and a global pandemic of 2020.
"The pandemic was the most disruptive event over that time," Mr Mamouney said.
"One day we were all working together in the office and the next day we were all told to stay home; I work in Wodonga but live in Albury.
"It was two years of disruption but we adapted like everyone else did."
Mr Mamouney said there were myriad positive changes in the finance industry throughout his career too.
"In 1985, Paul Keating revolutionised the industry, introducing capital gains tax, fringe benefits tax and dividend franking," he said.
"That was huge, and marked a significant era of tax reform that paved the way for reduced tax rates over time."
A former Albury High School student, Mr Mamouney settled on a career in the finance sector in the late 1970s amid climbing unemployment.
He enrolled in a Bachelor of Economics at The University of Sydney.
"When I was at school my dad said I could be a doctor or a lawyer or an accountant; well, I didn't have the marks for the first two!" he said.
"I had to go away to study. Years later when La Trobe University came to Wodonga I did some tax tutorials for a few years as a way to give back to the sector."
Mr Mamouney is no stranger to giving back to the community.
He finished in 36 minutes and raised $20,000 for Survivors of Suicide and Friends and Australians for Mental Health.
Mr Mamouney was instrumental in Albury Wodonga Big Splash for seven years, did open water swimming himself and coached water polo.
In February he will attempt his 21st Pier to Perignon, a 4-kilometre swim from Sorrento Pier to Portsea Pier, with a group of mates.
"It gives us something to aim for," he said.
"My grandma always said you've got to let off steam every now and then!"
Mr Mamouney also instigated The Journey podcast, which had been running since October 2017.
It was now preserved in AlburyCity's Museum of Social History collection.
Mr Mamouney had not yet even considered retirement.
"As long as I'm enjoying it, feeling healthy and providing value, I'll continue," he said.
BMG Partners will host a private event for friends, colleagues, staff and clients to celebrate Mr Mamouney's career milestone in Wodonga on Wednesday, January 31.
