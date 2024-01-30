The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Getting through your working career is not a sprint, it's a marathon'

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 30 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BMG Partners chief executive Stephen Mamouney chalks up his 40th anniversary with the firm on Wednesday, January 31. Picture by James Wiltshire
BMG Partners chief executive Stephen Mamouney chalks up his 40th anniversary with the firm on Wednesday, January 31. Picture by James Wiltshire

IN 1988 Stephen Mamouney was working long days in New York City.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.