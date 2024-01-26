Concerns raised over tragic death of boy, 13, after violence reports

A coroner has flagged issues with child protection services following the tragic death of a 13-year-old Benalla boy, with most of the 15 reports of violence and abuse not investigated.
The youth died in 2018 following a self harm incident at his home.
He had been taken to Benalla Airport and was flown to Melbourne but died on the way to the Royal Children's Hospital.
In a further tragedy, his older sister died from suicide less than a year later.
Coroner John Cain noted the 13-year-old had been subjected to emotional abuse by his father in the lead up to his death, with the contact leaving him suicidal.
Child protection authorities were involved with the family on 15 occasions following reports of family violence, welfare concerns and abuse.
In most of these incidents, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing staff closed their involvement with little to no investigation.
The most substantial involvement occurred in April 2015 with concerns the boy and his two sisters "were at significant risk of harm".
It was alleged the father was extremely violent to their mother and that he had choked the woman and all of their children.
Concerns were raised that the father had tried to control his older children even after they were placed in the care of their mother.
The 13-year-old boy was referred to a North East mental health care provider three times before his death.
His behaviour related to angry phone messages and texts from his father.
He had spoken to staff at a Benalla school about self harm but hadn't responded to any attempts at counselling.
Judge Cain raised concerns about the school's response to the boy's mental health concerns and experience of family violence.
There had been six separate occasions where the boy had disclosed suicidal ideation from March 2017 while at school.
While staff had tried to proactively manage his issues, the coroner found they were inadequately resourced.
The 13-year-old had expressed suicidal thoughts on the day of his death.
Judge Cain said despite all of the reports to child protection staff no further investigations were made after the final report on March 9, 2017.
The file was closed despite staff being unaware how much involvement the boy's mother had with her children, what supports were available to the family, and whether there had been any additional incidents of family violence.
"Without this information, staff were inadequately resourced to be able to determine the level of welfare or wellbeing needs experienced by the family," Judge Cain said.
"I find this particularly concerning given the history of child protection's involvement with this family.
"The available evidence suggests that child protection also appear to have placed too much responsibility on (the mother) to support her children and neglected to consider her experience as a family violence victim which may have diminished her capacity."
Judge Cain said the evidence suggested child protection staff didn't assess the "cumulative harm" involved in the case and school staff didn't realise the impact of the late boy's father on his mental health, and therefore failed to act.
Judge Cain said it may have been appropriate for the school to consider notifying child protection services, but said child protection involvement may not have been useful.
Changes have been made at the Benalla school, including having a psychologist visiting weekly, and changes have also been made at the DFFH.
Judge Cain expressed his condolences to the late teen's family for their loss.
Lifeline: 13 11 14
