The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Finding ways for all to celebrate Australia remains a challenge: Haines

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 26 2024 - 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indi MP Helen Haines addresses the crowd during Wodonga's Australia Day celebrations at The Cube. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Indi MP Helen Haines addresses the crowd during Wodonga's Australia Day celebrations at The Cube. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Indi MP Helen Haines says Australia must look to celebrate all there is to love about the nation without being divisive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.