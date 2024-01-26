Finding ways for all to celebrate Australia remains a challenge: Haines

Indi MP Helen Haines says Australia must look to celebrate all there is to love about the nation without being divisive.
Dr Haines, who attended Wodonga's Australia Day gathering at The Cube, was quizzed about her thoughts on the January 26 date and wasn't opposed to a change inclusive of all Australians.
"I love Australia. I love the communities that make up Australia, whether it be in the Northern Territory or the very bottom of Tasmania. I think it's important we as a nation find a way that we can celebrate what we all love, what we all agree on, in a way that doesn't divide us," she said.
"That remains a challenge, we know that.
"Today, there'll be different gatherings for people who see this as a day of mourning. For Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, it is a day of mourning, and I absolutely acknowledge that.
"I'd like to see a way that we could come together and find a way through this.
"Remembering that this date was only chosen in 1935. It was called Foundation Day then and it was about NSW."
Dr Haines said the highlight of attending Australia Day events was the strength of community on show.
"The fact that we're celebrating citizens of the year and young citizens of the year is critical because they're the people that inspire us to be better," she said.
"We've got fabulous recipients this year (in Wodonga) in addition to Durga (Bhattarai) who was nominated for the Young Australian of the Year.
"I think recognising those people, hearing about them is for me the highlight alongside, of course, the citizenship ceremony. I always take great pride in shaking the hands of new citizens on the day that they achieve that."
Dr Haines did not wish to comment on Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton's call for a boycott of Woolworths after its decision not to sell Australia Day items.
