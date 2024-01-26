Colossal 125m 'superload' on way to Border: Road closures and lane restrictions

A "superload" about the length of a football field will impact traffic as it makes its way across the Border this weekend and early next week.
Spanning 125 metres and weighing 477 tonnes, the superload will travel from Glen Waverley to Wodonga over three nights, starting on Saturday, January 27.
It will travel at speeds of up to 40km/h, slowing to 5km/h over bridges and around corners.
Due to its 5.8 metre width, the superload may occupy entire roadways, with limited opportunities for passing under specialist support crew supervision.
Each leg of the journey will take place between 10pm and 5am to minimise the impact to motorists.
Sam Laferlita, transport coordinator at Wilson Transformer Company, is overseeing the project and said it is the largest load he has managed.
"It is a massive transformer being transported to the Waratah Super Battery site in Colongrah (NSW)," he said.
The transformer will travelled on a superload beam set from Overdimensional Lift and Shift (ODLS).
"They are essentially these long, massive beams that sit across the transformer to carry the weight and to lower it down so that we're at a good height for transport, and it's attached to the two ends of the beams that are attached to trailers," Mr Laferlita said.
"They've got a truck on each end; one pushing, one pulling."
On Saturday night the load will depart from Wilson Transformer Company in Glen Waverley, Victoria, closing multiple roads before it hits the Hume Freeway destined for Beveridge rest area.
On night two, the load travel north along the Hume Freeway from Beveridge, arriving at the Wangaratta rest area by early Monday morning.
The load will then continue north along the Hume Freeway towards the NSW border from 10pm Monday, January 29.
During this final leg of the journey, the superload will move into the southbound carriageway through West Wodonga before leaving the freeway onto Melbourne Road and Melrose Drive, finally pulling over on Bandiana Link Road by 5am on Tuesday, January 30.
To allow the load to move to the wrong side of the Hume Freeway, a temporary closure will be in place from High Street to Melrose Drive, Wodonga West. Southbound drivers will be held for 5 to 10 minutes so the load can pass.
Traffic management officers and load escorts will accompany the superload for the entire journey, making sure that roads are safe during and after the move.
They will help to manoeuvre the vehicle safely around corners, temporarily removing signs and lights, placing steel supports over existing drainage.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
