North East Australia Day event soured after vandal slashes volunteers' banner

Australia Day celebrations have been soured in Beechworth after hard working volunteers had a banner highlighting their event slashed.
Lions Club president Iris Mannik said she was "horrified" to discover the damage on Friday morning ahead of the January 26 event.
The 80-year-old volunteer said many people had put in effort to get the Town Hall event organised.
"It's heartbreaking," she said.
"I don't care what their politics are or if they're not happy, but we celebrate Australia Day in Beechworth for the whole community.
"The Lions, Rotary, CWA and Scouts put in a lot of their own time to organise the day, so it's a little bit sad."
The banner, which cost hundreds of dollars a decade ago from donated money, was stolen last year.
"Someone took it down and it was left hanging over a sign on the Wangaratta-Beechworth Road, about halfway to Wangaratta," Mrs Mannik said.
"A local found it and took it back.
"This year we waited until a week before to put it up - we usually put it up three weeks before - thinking it might be pinched again.
"Never in my wildest dreams did I think anyone would destroy it by cutting it.
"The slits go from one end to the other."
Mrs Mannik said it was a sad incident but organisers didn't want to let the vandal win.
"On a high note, we had 140 people attend and it was a wonderful event," she said.
"They haven't won."
The banner will have to be replaced.
