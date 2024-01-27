The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: When comparing fossil fuels and renewables think rationally

By Letters to the Editor
January 28 2024 - 10:00am
"When making comparisons between fossil fuels and renewables I urge people to think rationally," a reader says. Picture by Shutterstock
Think rationally on renewables

John Walker's letter uses wind turbine waste as an argument to delay our energy transition. It appears an easy argument until you compare it with the waste from fossil fuels.

