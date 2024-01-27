YOUR SAY: When comparing fossil fuels and renewables think rationally

John Walker's letter uses wind turbine waste as an argument to delay our energy transition. It appears an easy argument until you compare it with the waste from fossil fuels.
Mr Walker estimates that Australian turbines (that have provided waste-free energy to millions of homes for many years) will create 15,000 tonnes of waste by 2034.
Compare this to a coal fired power station which burns approximately 9000 tonnes of coal per day. Every tonne of coal (or oil or gas) emits about three tonnes of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere - 27,000 tonnes per day! We just don't see it because it's invisible. Burning of fossil fuels is the major contributor to global heating. Last year was, yet again, globally the hottest year on record.
I have not mentioned all the other pollutants from coal, the resulting radioactive fly ash, the end-of-life on-site waste, the evaporation of billions of tonnes of fresh water etc.
On Mr Walker's other points, balsa is a sustainably harvested, carbon capturing and storing timber and bisphenol A is used in dental fillings and drink container linings - not so toxic. When making comparisons between fossil fuels and renewables I urge people to think rationally.
I went to complete the Albury Council's online "wider consultation" survey to provide feedback on its recent changes to Australia Day ceremonies etc. However, apart from pre-formatted options there was also an opportunity to make general comment. I was limited to about two or three lines, no more.
How can such a controversial and divisive topic have any meaningful value to council when input is limited to two or three lines? It's farcical and no doubt designed that way so nobody in council really knows what the community thinks beyond some bland options. Council should immediately allow the community far wider free-form input in their survey lest they be rightly condemned for rigging this feeble survey.
The "green dream" is over! Man cannot change the climate no matter what he does. Man has for thousands of years been killing one another, which now has led to the culmination of nations gathering for nuclear and chemical war. Where nothing will be left green, not the Earth, nor humans, nor animals. The whole Earth and everything in it will be poisoned and burnt up.
So much for the climate change theory! The only change that counts is the heart of man. I note the Doomsday Clock is 90 seconds to midnight (nuclear war). Will the green dreamers be able to fix the coming nightmare in time? I think not!
The Wodonga water tower will be lit up in purple on Sunday January 28 to reflect the 15th annual SMAS awareness day.
SMAS or superior mesenteric artery syndrome is often misdiagnosed as an eating disorder and can be life-threatening; the purpose of this day is to increase awareness of this insidious disease and hopefully save some lives by increasing awareness. I encourage people to "google" or research this disease and become a little more familiar with its effect.
I will wear purple on Sunday as I have for 15 years out of respect for sufferers or "warriors" and at the request of a local person and friend, Maria McMillan who instigated purple day 15 years ago to increase worldwide awareness and support people battling this disorder, one of which is her own daughter.
When you see the purple lights and people wearing purple, please make yourself and others aware of SMAS and maybe we can save a precious life.
