Critical incident investigation after two killed in western Riverina crash

Police are investigating the death of two men in a head-on crash in the western Riverina.
Officers had conducted a search warrant at a home in Goodnight, south of Balranald, before Thursday morning's crash.
The 22-year-old man had been served a notice by officers.
The man was then involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.
The cars collided on Stony Creek Road at Kyalite about 11.20am during the January 25 incident, killing the 22-year-old and a Victorian man, 61, in the other vehicle.
The incident involved a utility and a small truck.
A crime scene was established and a critical incident investigation launched to see if police actions were in any way linked to the crash.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review.
Speaking from Albury police station, Acting Superintendent Ray Stynes said every angle of the case would be examined.
"The investigation's in its infancy and all aspects of the incident will be investigated," he said.
"We'll look at every aspect of the police involvement.
"We'll investigate if the police involvement has had any indication into any serious death or injury."
Police on both sides of the border are running safety operations for the Australia Day long weekend.
Acting Superintendent Stynes said Albury officers are issuing double demerit points for NSW offences from Friday to Sunday.
"Please drive safely, stick to the speed limit and be aware of where you are on the road," he said.
"Country roads are synonymous with accidents."
Victorian Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said it would be a busy weekend ahead of the end of school holidays.
"We'll be focusing on the major roads and highways between Melbourne and the regional parts of the state where we know lots of people will be commuting," he said.
"It's going to be busy, so take it easy, be courteous to other road users, and most importantly, allow extra travel time so you aren't speeding to reach your destination.
