'We're all part of this great story': Wangaratta celebrates its heroes

A selfless volunteer, an up-and-coming community leader and a group determined to eliminate the stigma around mental health were honoured at Wangaratta's Australia Day event.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
On Friday, January 26, flags were waving and sausages sizzling as Mayor Dean Rees kicked off the ceremony at King George V Gardens.
"Today, we celebrate the fact that regardless of where we come from, the faith we follow and the language we grew up speaking, we are all Australian and we all have a contribution to make," he said.
Mr Rees also drew attention to the inaugural Wonga dang-a-latkj walk, led by Uncle Dozer Atkinson, held before the ceremony.
The event provided attendees an opportunity to reflect on Australia's history and culture through dance and storytelling.
"We acknowledge and respect that for many members of our community, today is not a day of celebration, but a day of mourning," Cr Rees said.
Project 365 and the band U Can Cry, a group committed to keeping the conversation going around mental health year round, won the project of the year award.
The group is made up of local musicians who, through the shared experience of music, encourage people to open up about their struggles with depression.
Peter Rourke, the founder of the group, said Project 365's mission is to start "the biggest conversation possible".
"For us to be standing here accepting this award is something pretty special," he said.
"On the back of personal stories of depression and mental illness, we have created a platform of conversation for those who attended (our concert) last November and our shows back in May 2022.
"The stories that have been shared to us by people tell us we are making a difference.
"That's why we do it. Not for the accolades, but for awareness and starting that conversation."
The young citizen of the year award, an accolade bestowed on a young individual who exemplifies the values of leadership, compassion and initiative, was given to Louis Pye.
A well spoken young man with "impeccable manners", Louis was nominated by Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie.
He has been working in Senator McKenzie's electorate office in Wodonga, speaking with constituents and undertaking surveys.
He is also a member of Wangaratta's Youth Advisory Group.
"This is such an incredible honour," Louis said.
"Last year I was on this stage helping to hand out this award and now to receive it is truly a milestone moment for me and I thank the fantastic local community that has helped me along my leadership journey.
"It has been such a pleasure serving the place where I feel so comfortable and at home, and this recognition of my efforts motivates and inspires me to continue to serve."
Ruth Kneebone won the Citizen of the Year award for her lifetime of service to the Wangaratta community and the various sporting and community groups she has led and been a part of:
"I'm amazed, humbled and a little bit excited to be win this award," she said.
"I've come to realise that volunteering is a highly underrated experience.
"My wider philosophy is that everyone has something to give and there will be a time in your life when an opportunity arises for you to give it.
"Take that opportunity."
Prejith Prasad and his wife and daughter, Anitha Radhakrishnan and Daksha Prejith Nair, 7, moved to Wangaratta from southern India in 2017.
"When I first came here, my English wasn't very good, but this community made us feel at home," Mr Prasad said.
"We are proud to be called Australians."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.