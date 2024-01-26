'He's got a very long road ahead of him': Support continues for burns victim

Donations continue to be made weeks after a man sustained severe burns during an incident at a Howlong property.
Jake Loader remains in hospital following the incident on January 7.
The figure continues to rise, with donations made as recently as Friday, January 26.
Mr Hamilton said the 23-year-old and his partner, Annabelle McGee, had a long road ahead.
Mr Loader works as a private cattle musterer and had been due to head to Western Australia for work at the time of the incident.
"He's a cracking bloke, one of the best," Mr Hamilton said.
"He's still in hospital and he's going to be there for a while.
"But he's had a lot of support from the community which is nice.
"It's a fair bit of money for them, which they're going to need.
"Everyone knows him, and his partner Annabelle is a pretty integral member of the Howlong community with her family."
Mr Loader also has links to Deniliquin and the remote Queensland town of Normanton.
Other private donations have been made to the injured man and his partner.
"Because they're private contractors they won't have any income for the next year or so," Mr Hamilton said.
"We're just trying to help out with that and his ongoing medical costs.
"There's accommodation and food costs down there and it's not cheap.
"He's got a very long road ahead of him.
"We can't do much here for Jake to support him except donate money but every little bit will go a long way."
People have been unable to visit Mr Loader due to his injuries.
