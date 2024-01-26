The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
'Australian history bigger than just holiday date change'

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
January 26 2024 - 6:00pm
Indigenous women Davina Jackson and Ruth Davys in Albury's Noreuil Park where they spoke to visitors about Australia's history. Picture by Mark Jesser
Indigenous women Davina Jackson and Ruth Davys in Albury's Noreuil Park where they spoke to visitors about Australia's history. Picture by Mark Jesser

WIRADJURI leader Ruth Davys says she is not interested in debate over altering the date of Australia Day, rather she would prefer people better understand the country's history.

