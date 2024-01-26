'Australian history bigger than just holiday date change'

WIRADJURI leader Ruth Davys says she is not interested in debate over altering the date of Australia Day, rather she would prefer people better understand the country's history.
The businesswoman set up at Noreuil Park in Albury on Friday January 26, along with fellow members of the Indigenous community, to talk to those interested about the impact of colonialism.
"Yes we've got a shared future together, but we've got a shared history," Ms Davys said.
"I wouldn't even say 80 per cent of Australians know what that history is, I think those are the conversations that need to take place.
"I'm really not interested in buying into changing the date, I think it's more about offering opportunities like this every day of the year."
Gunditjmara woman and Albury resident Davina Jackson said it was important to have the support of non-Indigenous Australians on January 26 "to heal with us".
"For myself it's really a day of reflection and appreciation of my elders or ancestors, there's sadness and a lot of feeling very thankful for me being in the position I'm in today because of what they've had to go through," Ms Jackson said.
The gathering of Indigenous representatives and the setting up of a yarning circle coincided with Albury Council not staging its usual awards and citizenship ceremony at the Murray River park.
Standing alongside Ms Davys and Ms Jackson, councillor Jess Kellahan spoke positively of the changed circumstances.
"Last year I walked in and it didn't feel right walking into a space of celebration," Cr Kellahan said.
"I think these are great changes, I went to the Albury citizenship awards and it was a fantastic celebration and night and I think today this has been another opportunity, it's a small step in having conversations around how we address this day."
Albury Council had a stand at the park taking feedback on its changes.
Among those who filled out a form was Stephen Grimshaw, who came over from Wodonga with his wife Joye to take in the day at the park.
"I've got Irish heritage, I don't go back saying I owned land 20,000 years ago, my message is stop dividing us," Mr Grimshaw said.
East African skilled migrant Isaac Eyalama expressed his dismay with Albury Council removing formalities from January 26, including a citizenship ceremony.
"The council in Albury should be ashamed for not supporting Australia Day," Mr Eyalama said while wearing the Australian flag as a cape.
"I'm going to campaign against them in the next election because four years ago I became an Australian in this place and I'm angry at Albury Council, I'm angry at anybody that can take away what is a tradition.
"Nobody should have a public position if they're ashamed to be Australian.
"If anyone's ashamed of Australia, I'll take them to the country where I came from (which he declined to specify) and let them see what that looks like."
