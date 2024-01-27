Freedom short lived for woman accused of repeat offending while on bail

A woman accused of committing repeat offences while on bail is back in custody after a short stint of freedom.
At the time of that alleged offending, Gannon was on bail for similar offences including theft, and for disqualified driving, an armed incident outside her home, and attempted use of a stolen credit card.
The court heard she was unable to stand or talk properly during her January 8 arrest, and was described by a detective as "one of the worst drug affected people I've seen in my career".
Mr Faram said she had "completely failed" to address her issues while on bail, but again released her on January 12.
She was quickly taken back into custody, and returned to court 11 days later.
Gannon sobbed, spluttered and appeared erratic in the Wodonga court dock on Tuesday, January 23.
She sobbed, wiped away tears, and appeared to gasp for air.
The court heard she had been withdrawing from fentanyl during the prior court appearance but denied being on any substances.
The court heard that didn't marry up with her behaviour.
She didn't seek release and will remain in custody.
Gannon will return to court on February 8.
It's alleged she committed further offences on bail.
She also had matters listed in Albury Local Court on January 22, including entering a building or land with intent to commit an indictable offence, driving a stolen car, disposing of a stolen motor vehicle or car part, several deception offences, and receiving stolen property.
