Melrose Park to get new clubhouse after decades of 'appalling' facilities

Work has begun on building a new clubhouse for Melrose Football Club after a struggle with "disgraceful facilities" for more than a decade.
With the success of the Matildas spurring calls to upgrade Border soccer facilities, Melrose Park was using a shipping container as a temporary changing room and suffering with "appalling, dirty" public toilets at the site.
That all changed last month when Albury Council accepted a tender from Premier Building and Construction to build the Melrose Park sports pavilion.
With the help of a NSW government $257,000 grant through the Stronger Country Communities program, Melrose FC is also contributing to the project.
Melrose Football Club president David Pye said he had been frustrated for years at the poor facilities but was delighted construction was finally going ahead.
"The council have been very supportive, we've followed their guidelines and we've come to the situation where they've started, so there's no turning back now," Mr Pye said.
"We're thrilled to bits that it's all happening. I had a sleepless night when they were awarding the tenders out because we backed Premier Building to hopefully get it.
"We're just happy that the tender was awarded and work is finally under way."
Albury Council had previously acknowledged that Melrose Park change rooms and amenities "were at the end of their useful life".
"Due to the damage caused to the building from fire, it was demolished. Temporary facilities have been funded through collaboration between the Melrose Football Club, Albury Wodonga Football Association and Albury City," the council said in a statement.
"The new sports pavilion building will address the identified amenity deficiencies such as lack of female change facilities, additional accessible public toilets, storage and community space."
The council said designs had been developed in consultation with the Melrose Football Club.
"The NSW government is providing $350,000 through an election commitment towards female friendly facilities," it said.
"$257,000 comes from the NSW government Strong Country Communities ... council will be contributing in the order of $2.9 million.
"Total cost is $3.5 million which includes design, project management and contingencies.
"The club is making a range of cash and in-kind contributions, yet to be finalised."
At an Albury Council meeting on November 27, councillors accepted the tender from Premier Building and Construction to build the project.
Work is expected to be finished in September.
