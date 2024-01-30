The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Melrose Park to get new clubhouse after decades of 'appalling' facilities

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 30 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse for Melrose FC. Picture supplied by Albury Council
An artist's impression of the new clubhouse for Melrose FC. Picture supplied by Albury Council

Work has begun on building a new clubhouse for Melrose Football Club after a struggle with "disgraceful facilities" for more than a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.