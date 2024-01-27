Truck thief who took $335,598 in goods from businesses learns sentence

A burglar and truck thief has been ordered to spend nine months in custody after being dragged out of a $200,000 vehicle by its owner.
Leigh Andrew Smith, 43, was already on bail for multiple break-ins when he targeted Simco Earthmoving in Wodonga on January 14.
Smith had been laid off from his job at the Logic Centre a week before his offending started.
He targeted the Beechworth Mitre 10 on December 14 and took chainsaws worth $4098, then returned three days later in another break-in attempt.
He cut a hole in a fence to access Wangaratta business on Newman Street in the early hours of December 19.
Smith took a whipper snipper, lawn edger, a grinder, extension lead, various cordless tools and a pressure washer worth $7200 from a shed at Nu Fruit.
He went to the neighbouring Wangaratta Saw and Lawnmower and took a $4000 log splitter, then took a four-wheel-drive recovery kit, first aid box and oils and greases worth $300 from Wangaratta Bearings and Industrial Supplies.
Wodonga detectives arrested Smith at his home on December 22 and he admitted to his offending, and said he had been heavily drug affected.
Smith told police he was an addict.
The total value of the Beechworth and Wangaratta break-ins was $15,598.
Smith was released on bail but loaded a $200,000 Mack truck at Simco Earthmoving with $4300 worth of items including a Honda generator, lawn mower, bike and gazebo.
The truck, which he targeted about 5.30am on January 14, had contained a $120,000 skid steer.
The victim's friend spotted Smith driving the white tipper truck on Yabba Road in Tallangatta about 11.25am that day.
The victim and others tried to get the truck to stop and called 000 to give officers updates on its location.
They tried to block in the truck, causing minor damage, and made a citizen's arrest on the Murray Valley Highway.
Smith was so drug affected, he was having a fit and had to be hospitalised.
The truck had significant mechanical damage and was unable to be driven at more than 20kmh.
It had to be towed from the scene.
Smith pleaded guilty to multiple charges in Wodonga court.
He was ordered on January 24 to serve a jail term of nine months, followed by a 12 month corrections order once released.
