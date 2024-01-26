After shunning Woolworths, Ley opens door again to Fresh Food People

FARRER MP Sussan Ley plans to move on from her boycott of Woolworths in the wake of Australia Day.
The deputy leader of the federal Liberal Party heeded her boss Peter Dutton's call to not shop at the supermarket giant because Australia Day paraphernalia was not being stocked by the company.
"I've made a statement (by boycotting) and I think Woolworths has acknowledged that they didn't meet the expectations of their customers," Ms Ley said.
"Their full page advertisements and the statements by their CEO demonstrate, in my mind, that they didn't meet the expectations of customers by stepping into an area that wasn't their core business and not recognising the real strength of feeling for showing unity and being proud on our national day."
Asked when she would end her snubbing of Woolworths, Ms Ley said: "After this Australia Day I think we will all move on, I think lessons have been learnt."
She suggested Woolworths may now regret its decision.
Meanwhile, Ms Ley said she would be making a submission to Albury Council's review of its Australia Day events shake-up.
"I will, because I know that across my electorate, events like this are very popular and I believe increasingly more well-attended and I've spoken to lots of people from different parts of the electorate of Farrer who are quite excited about how they will be celebrating in their own community," Ms Ley said at Wymah in the lead-up to Greater Hume's Australia Day gathering on Friday.
