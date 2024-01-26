The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Mackie says Bulldogs aren't 'naive' and 'actions speak louder than words'

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
January 26 2024 - 4:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The prospect of former O&M stars Luke Garland and Joel Mackie running around in the red, white and blue this season is a tantalising prospect for Bulldog supporters. Picture by Mark Jesser
The prospect of former O&M stars Luke Garland and Joel Mackie running around in the red, white and blue this season is a tantalising prospect for Bulldog supporters. Picture by Mark Jesser

Newly appointed Jindera coach Joel Mackie says an impressive off-season recruiting blitz at the kennel won't necessarily guarantee success this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.