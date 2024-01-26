Mackie says Bulldogs aren't 'naive' and 'actions speak louder than words'

Newly appointed Jindera coach Joel Mackie says an impressive off-season recruiting blitz at the kennel won't necessarily guarantee success this season.
Despite the distraction, Mackie was still able to finally win an elusive flag at Osborne after leading the club to 54 wins from 56 matches in the Hume league from 2021 onwards.
Mackie has been able to recruit Lavington star Luke Garland alongside Zach Bye, Cooper Page, Ollie Browne, Dan Middleton, Darryl Moore, Harrison Miller and Mitch Anderson.
While happy with how the off-season has unfolded so far, Mackie said he wasn't 'naive' enough to think the influx of recruits at the kennel made the Bulldogs a certain flag threat.
"I'm definitely happy with the off-season so far," Mackie said.
"But as a group we are not that naive to think that having a productive off-season on the recruiting front guarantees success.
"We are realistic about where the group was at last year and to add some new faces helps create a fresh environment and competition for spots.
"After missing finals last year, I can sense the hunger amongst the group.
"So the off-season has given us a good opportunity to make amends but there is still a lot of hard work to be done."
After winning nine premierships from 15 grand final appearances, Mackie boasts one of the most phenomenal playing records in country football.
Mackie didn't rule out adding to his amazing flag tally again this season.
"I won't be putting a ceiling on what we can achieve this season," he said.
"Knowing and playing against Jindera the past couple of seasons, they have been a dangerous side at times.
"But I think a few things have hindered them... mainly unavailability and injuries.
"If we can maintain a healthy list... who knows what we are capable of.
"I'm obviously aiming to play finals and whatever happens after that, we will have to wait and see."
Osborne and Holbrook have dominated the competition for the past two seasons with rival sides struggling to get close to the two league powerhouses.
But the departure of more than 10 players from Tigerland and star Brooker Raven Jolliffe deciding to travel, it's provided rival clubs with renewed optimism of closing the gap.
Mackie still felt Osborne and Holbrook remained the testing material.
"I still think Osborne and Holbrook start the season as favourites," he said.
"If I was forced to pick one on how the off-season has unfolded, I would lean towards Holbrook as the side that will start the season as the hunted.
"But I think there is a lot more excitement around the competition compared to the previous few years with quite a few sides having improved their lists over the off-season.
"You would think sides like Howlong, CDHBU, RWW Giants as well as us have closed the gap on Osborne and Holbrook.
"CDHBU has arguably had the biggest off-season of any club by adding a few young players with O&M experience and will be hungry after making finals last year for the first time in quite a while.
"So you get the feeling it could be a really exciting competition.
"I guess we will find out soon enough."
With the Bulldogs adding to their midfield rotations, Mackie is planning to spend more time this season as a permanent forward.
"I will still rotate in between the middle and the forward line," he said.
"I don't want to play too much through the midfield but I'll just do what I have to do for the group.
"Whatever we need, I will go down that path."
After underachieving last season and missing finals, Mackie said there will be no room for complacency at the kennel this season.
"The numbers have been positive and we officially resumed training from the Christmas break last week," he said.
"We have been averaging 30 plus, which I'm happy with.
"There was a real buzz around the club in the lead-up to Christmas and now it's time to do the hard yards.
"But as I keep telling the group, talk is cheap and action speaks louder than words, so everyone is backing it up and getting to training and we are just keen to get better."
