The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Tom's primed to clock up frequent flyer points as he reveals plans for 2024

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:27pm, first published 9:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Baulch kicked 18 goals in 13 games for Wangaratta Rovers last year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tom Baulch kicked 18 goals in 13 games for Wangaratta Rovers last year. Picture by Mark Jesser

The "Prime Train" won't return to the Ovens and Murray in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Border Mail Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. He returned to The Border Mail as editor in 2023.

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.