Tom's primed to clock up frequent flyer points as he reveals plans for 2024

The "Prime Train" won't return to the Ovens and Murray in 2024.
Tom Baulch revealed on Friday night that he wouldn't line up for Wangaratta Rovers this season, opting to spend the year as a gun for hire.
The social media sensation revealed on Instagram that he had been booked in to play matches in Queensland, Western Australia, southern Victoria, Canada, the UK and the US.
He left the door open to commit to a club full-time once the June 30 clearance deadline had passed.
While the man with the mullet didn't quite the match the hype on the field, he did show glimpses in his 13 matches with the Hawks last season, including four goals against grand finalist Albury in round 15.
The Hawks have been active this off-season as they look to close the gap on Yarrawonga, Albury and cross-town rivals Wangaratta.
They landed the only player straight from the AFL this off-season in Carlton's former top 10 draft pick Lochie O'Brien.
Coach Sam Murray has also signed Essendon District Football League club captains Samuel Cattapan and Xavier Allison, along with Essendon VFL forward John Jorgensen and former Myrtleford ruckman Tom McDonagh.
The Hawks have the league's second longest premiership drought (1994) and haven't contested a decider since 2002, but given their top five finish this year and the quality of recruits, they've never been in a better position to snap that 30-year drought.
