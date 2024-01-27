'It's not The Block': Bidders told to sing their bids loud - just one did

A Border agent hoping for keen bidding at a handsome four-bedroom brick home auction at Thurgoona advised the crowd of 15 they weren't living in television land.
Stean Nicholls agent Nicholas Clark, driving the auction of the property at 155 Pickworth Street, urged onlookers to act quickly if they were serious about buying.
"This isn't The Block," Mr Clark said. "Some people might think auctions go on for three ad breaks and it gets really drawn out.
"Well, it doesn't happen like that in real life - you're here to buy, sing it loud, sing it clear, make your presence known ... do I have a bid?"
"Nine hundred thousand," came the reply from a man who would turn out to be the only bidder at the auction.
"I'll take your bid, sir, looking for a $25,000 rise," Mr Clark said.
Seconds later with no further takers the property was passed in giving the sole bidder the first right to negotiations.
Mr Clark earlier told the crowd the 880 square metre property was a good investment in a desirable part of Albury.
"The price of the land is what really holds its value," he said. "Here in Thurgoona at the moment it's around about $300,000 to buy a standard block on 1000 square metres and about $700,000 to build a home of good quality."
The Stean Nicholls blurb described the property as "resort style" right next to Thurgoona Golf Course.
It has open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, and bush views "with direct access to the fourth hole and the lush fairways" and a swimming pool.
