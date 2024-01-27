The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'It's not The Block': Bidders told to sing their bids loud - just one did

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
January 27 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Nicholas Clark at 155 Pickworth Street, Thurgoona. Picture by Mark Jesser
Auctioneer Nicholas Clark at 155 Pickworth Street, Thurgoona. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Border agent hoping for keen bidding at a handsome four-bedroom brick home auction at Thurgoona advised the crowd of 15 they weren't living in television land.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.