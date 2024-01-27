The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man on motorcycle crashes into railing, dies at scene in Guys Forest

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated January 27 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Emergency services responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Guys Forest on Saturday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.