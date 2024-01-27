Man on motorcycle crashes into railing, dies at scene in Guys Forest

Emergency services responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Guys Forest on Saturday morning.
Police said a male was riding with other people when he crashed and hit a railing on Old Shelley-Walwa Road just after 11.30am on January 27.
The yet to be identified rider died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
