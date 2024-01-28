There's just two rounds left and positions can change in that top four

Corowa RSL virtually ended Wangaratta's finals hopes in round 12 of Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant on Saturday.
With two rink wins apiece, the 12-shot win (26-14) by Shawn McMahon over Wangaratta's Trevor Selwood proved to be the clincher in a hard-fought match.
Chris Randell tried to lift the momentum back for Wangaratta in defeating Scott Widdison 29 -22, but fell short as the home team claimed a six-shot win.
Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort showed no mercy to bottom side Benalla in winning all four rinks in a 46-shot romp.
Ian Brimblecombe and his team of Anne Miles (third), Wayne Lowrie (second) and Ian Febey (lead) proved too strong for the visitors with a 26-9 win over Peter Brock to put the result beyond doubt.
After last week's defeat at the hands of YMGCR, Wodonga came out firing against the third-placed Myrtleford, winning all four rinks to win by 41 shots and keep a stranglehold on top spot with two rounds remaining.
Kylie Whitehead's 31-18 win over Saints' skip Wally Dunstone was instrumental in the strong result.
Her team of Mark Coulston (third), Ashley Bates (second) and Dylan Ward (lead) provided good support all day.
Kiewa turned in a tough team performance with a closely fought match against Rutherglen away, winning by seven shots.
With two of the rinks being decided by a solitary shot, it was up to Kiewa's Robin Gallagher and his team of Ron Keane (third), Bernie Jones (second) and Greg O'Brien (lead) to grab the incentive for the visitors against Murray Scown, winning 26-10.
Rutherglen's Geoff Tozer tried to wrestle the score back in his team's favour in beating Geoff Kidd 22-14, but it was to no avail.
The top four appears settled with only two rounds remaining, however positions can change in all spots prior to the finals starting.
The full ladder is: Wodonga 161, YMGCR 152, Myrtleford 132, Corowa RSL 131, Wangaratta 94, Rutherglen 72, Kiewa 70 and Benalla 52.
