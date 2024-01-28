It's not often you get to live out that dream you've had since starting the game

Holbrook coach Hamish Mackinlay smashed a six off the last ball to virtually seal the club's return to Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume finals on Saturday.
Mackinlay's cracking shot over wide mid-on also brought up his century in a crackerjack game against premiers Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock.
"We chased down 190 against Henty just before Christmas and I said then that was the best win I've played in at Holbrook, but this certainly tops it," Mackinlay suggested.
"They were close to full strength, have won the last couple of comps and have a pretty good bowling attack."
The home team posted 9-204 with Darcy I'Anson, one of the association's best players but surprisingly batting at No. 9, top-scoring with 63.
Mackinlay was joined at the crease by captain Ben Parker (43 runs) and the pair combined in a 100-run stand.
"We just thought we'll take it deep and see if we can get close to their score, we never really expected to win," Mackinlay declared.
"Holbrook is a fairly big ground and they spread their field, so we ran a lot of singles, twos and threes."
With one ball left, Mackinlay's team-mates were yelling out to him to say the home team needed four to win.
"Keith Tallent was bowling pretty well, but I was lucky enough to get one in the slot," he said.
"I rode my luck a little bit, I skied a couple that fielders didn't quite get to, but when you're chasing 200, you need a little bit of luck."
The 100 not out is Mackinlay's third first grade ton at Holbrook, while he also cracked a century in second grade last season at Albury.
Holbrook is now a win and a half clear of seven-placed Rand with only three rounds left.
Meanwhile, Walla effectively snared the minor premiership in a top of the table thriller.
Walla scored 4-203, but second-placed Osborne had the chance to win the game in the final over, falling short though on 6-199.
It was another pulsating game with Walla's strong batting producing three half-century stands.
Opener Tom Simmons was superb with 85 from 97 deliveries, including nine boundaries.
Veteran Darren Howard was the sixth bowler used in claiming 3-32.
Home team siblings Ed and Joe Perryman struck 122 for the second wicket.
Ed made 77, while Joe (61) racked up another half-century.
Osborne moved to 6-173 as Andrew Smith and Luke Naumann (both 17 not out) tried desperately to snatch the win with an unbeaten 26-run stand.
Elsewhere, Rand handed bottom spot to Culcairn with a nine-wicket caning.
Culcairn's 6-159 looked competitive as Vince Chaffey compiled 67.
But the visitors' openers Mark Kreutberger (79no) and Nathan Wenke (56) piled on a 136-run opening stand.
And Henty defeated The Rock Yerong Creek by 39 runs.
In a strong round for opening partnerships, Henty's Shannon Terlich (73) and Tom Newton (65) plastered a century stand in the total of 7-242, although Ryan Kirkwood was terrific with 4-25.
The home team smashed out 203 from only 30.5 overs as No. 7 Michael Keatley blasted 58 from 50 deliveries with 10 fours and a six.
The ladder, after round 12 of 15, is: Walla 63, Osborne 54, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 48, Henty 33, Holbrook 30, TRYC 24; Rand 21, Culcairn 15
