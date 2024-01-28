Yackandandah hasn't lost too many games in the last six years, then this happens

Barnawartha Chiltern revived its finals hopes and damaged Yackandandah's minor premiership plans after an incredible bowling performance in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Distrist on Saturday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It was first against last, but the bottom team defied the odds to rip through the premiers for only 32.
The Roos lost their last eight wickets for only 12 runs.
"Everyone bowled really well and Tom Webster was amazing," captain Tom Baker explained.
'He's a right-arm off-spinner and opened the bowling and took 3-7 with six maidens.
"We built up a lot of dot balls and then they all started trying to play their shots."
The home team won the toss and scored 8-145 from its 40 overs.
Kyden Jarvis showed tremendous patience in his 49 from 111 deliveries, while Aaron Green contributed 40 as the pair combined in a 68-run stand.
Youngster Mason Walker shared the new ball to capture 4-34.
Not one player made double figures in the Roos' capitulation with opener Peter Westbrook top-scoring with seven as Baker also chimed in with 3-6.
The teams met in last year's grand final with Yackandandah claiming a third successive premiership.
The club lost a third of that grand final outfit over winter and admitted pre-season it would struggle to match last year.
However, the Roos were unbeaten until last week, but have now suffered successive losses to lose top spot with opposition teams suddenly sensing a vulnerability.
Elsewhere, Dederang is now leading the competition after a tight two-wicket win over Eskdale.
The visitors were dismissed for only 85 as Brady Harrison proved difficult to counter with 4-10 from eight overs.
Dederang looked shot at 8-60, but Vince Moran's unbeaten 22 sealed the thriller.
The other scheduled game between Mount Beauty and Bethanga had been played a fortnight earlier with the former winning.
The ladder, after round 12 of 16, is: Dederang 54, Yackandandah 51, Bethanga 48, Mount Beauty 42, Kiewa 36, Eskdale 33; Barnawartha Chiltern 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.