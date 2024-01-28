11th car fire on Border since start of month as Ford torched near soccer fields

Fire crews have attended the 11th Border car fire since early January, with a vehicle torched at a Glenroy soccer park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Firefighters attended Glen Park, off Ryan Road, about 3am on Sunday, January 28.
The older model Ford was engulfed by flames and destroyed.
Cars have been burnt in various locations in Albury, Wodonga and at Splitters Creek, including two fires involving cars parked outside homes.
In other police news, officers are warning people to be wary of driving following alcohol consumption the previous night.
A 50-year-old driver blew a low-range alcohol reading of about 0.06 in Wangaratta at 8am on Saturday.
He told police had had been drinking the previous night, and was issued with a driving ban of three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.