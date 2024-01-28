They're the new 'Cardiac Kids' of Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial

Albury is the new 'Cardiac Kids' of Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial after claiming a second successive 'unwinnable' game on Saturday.
The visitors looked no chance of beating Corowa after the latter needed only 11 runs to win with five wickets left.
However, the home team had three successive run outs and fell three runs short of victory.
It followed the club's win over grand finalists St Patrick's, where last pairing Oliver Hald and Liam Good combined in an unbeaten 37-run stand.
"It's a good sign to see all of a sudden as the last two games could easily have gone the other way," coach Ross Dixon said.
"Those couple of wins will hopefully shift that momentum back to us, we've now won seven of the last 10.
"The team's starting to gell, there's a lot of talent here and perhaps a lot of players who hadn't played Provincial before are now starting to step up."
Albury won the toss and compiled 195.
No. 6 Varun Chopra top-scored with 52, while Ethan Moore (30) and Hald (22 from 10 balls) also chipped in.
Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton bowled superbly at the end to claim 4-31.
Cousins Matt and Kade Wilson hit half-centuries, but Albury's late surge with the ball proved the difference.
Meanwhile, Lavington damaged Wodonga Raiders' finals hopes with a thumping seven-wicket win.
Raiders were skittled for only 81 at home as captain Tom Powell (35) and Zac Barrenechea (28) provided 78 percent of the total, with five ducks.
Nizam Uddin was outstanding with 4-3 from 5.5 overs.
Lavington captain Chris Galvin backed up his unbeaten century last week with 43 not out.
And Tallangatta dropped three spots to ninth after East Albury's win.
The Bushies lost gun bats Shoaib Shaikh and John Oswell for ducks, but English import Callum Brown steadied the home team with 47.
However, the Bushies could manage only 127 as Gagan Preet Singh and Kris Milosta captured three wickets apiece.
The Crows were struggling to 4-50, but a 52-run stand between Darren Keenes (31) and Matt Green (21) proved crucial in the three-wicket win.
Runaway leaders Belvoir showed its batting depth with 4-246 against Wodonga.
The Eagles had four half-century partnerships, with Josh Staines (86) and South African import Nic Whitelaw (51) in fine form.
Wodonga was dismissed for 91 and couldn't contain Matt Jaensch, who bamboozled the visitors in snaring 7-20 from 8.5 overs.
North Albury defeated New City by eight wickets.
New City scored 147 as Jayden Borges top-scored with 40.
Tim Hartshorn continued his top recent form with 3-28, while fellow spinner Cal Langlands claimed 3-47.
Matt Condon and captain Ben Fulford peeled off half-centuries.
And St Patrick's captain Dean Nicholson (71 not out) and Kori Stevenson (57no) put on a 116-run stand for the sixth wicket after coach Liam Scammell's 41 pushed the visitors to 5-224 against Baranduda.
Mitch Ryan was miserly with 3-16 from 10 overs.
Nicholson (4-9) and Scammell (3-14) then crashed through the home team for 89.
