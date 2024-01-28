Second-placed team had five wickets left and only 11 runs to win - then it happened

Unheralded Albury recruit Jaeden O'Connell proved the match-winner in a bizarre finish against Corowa in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial on Saturday.
The home team needed only 11 runs to win with five wickets left, but lost 5-8 in stunning circumstances.
"They needed only five runs from the final over, but Jaeden only went for two runs," Albury coach Ross Dixon outlined of his bowler.
"He showed real maturity, it's his first year of provincial cricket and he's won us that game."
Chasing the visitors' 195, Corowa had moved to 5-185 after cousins Matt and Kade Wilson combined in a 106-run stand.
Kade Wilson (55 runs) was then run out and four runs later experienced captain Jarryd Hatton was also caught short of his ground.
And then on 191, Matt Wilson was also run out.
"Jaeden bowled the ball and Matt hit it back almost straight to him with the two batsmen stranded in the middle, but they had crossed and Jaeden had the speed of thought to turn around and run out Matt," Dixon explained.
O'Connell then bowled Jack Eales for a second-ball duck and with one ball left, the home team needed four to win and Corey McCarthy fielded the ball and threw it back.
Interestingly, Albury had also suffered a late collapse, losing 4-4 to finish with 195.
"Jarryd Hatton executed his death bowling brilliantly, with his yorkers and slower balls pretty much cleaning us up," Dixon said.
Despite the win, Albury remains in eighth spot.
The ladder, after round 15 of 20, is: Belvoir 81, North Albury 60, Corowa 57, East Albury 54, Wodonga Raiders 51, Lavington 48; St Patrick's 48, Albury 48, Tallangatta 42, New City 27, Wodonga 12, Baranduda 12.
