Father scared of Bandidos member son who accessed his rifle

A man who allowed his bikie son to access his rifle says he's scared of the Bandidos member.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Raptor Squad officers obtained phone footage of Steve Paul Dykstra's son, and another man, firing Dykstra's gun.
Harley Dykstra is subject to a firearms prohibition order issued in NSW.
The footage of the younger man, dated November 17, 2022, led to police attending his father's Bonegilla home on August 10 last year.
Dykstra handed over his firearms licence, and police served him a suspension notice.
A photograph was taken of the landscape which matched the video footage.
The 61-year-old's rifle was seized.
The Wodonga court heard Dykstra had warned his son not to get involved with the Bandidos and said the younger man was physically intimidating.
Dykstra said he had been "touched up" by the six foot four boxer a few times and had to watch what he said around him.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client had no priors at all and hadn't expected his son to visit his home.
He admitted to a charge of allowing a prohibited person to have access the weapon, with the court told he was unlikely to be relicensed.
"You're aware of his affiliation and his associations, and shouldn't have allowed him access to the firearm," magistrate Ian Watkins said.
He noted it had likely caused "heartache and anguish" for the 61-year-old to see his son's choices.
Harley Dystrka, who lives in the Newcastle region, is in custody in NSW.
Mr Watkins noted his father had lived a blemish-free life.
He ordered he be of good behaviour and pay $2000 to the court fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.