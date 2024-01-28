Upper Murray man being investigated for child sex claims again breaches bail

A man being investigated over child sexual abuse allegations has again been bailed after breaching a court order just two hours after his previous release.
The Upper Murray man, who can't be named, stalked his former partner.
The man has repeatedly contacted the woman despite being banned from doing so.
He was arrested for the breaches and taken to Wodonga court on January 11.
The man was bailed from the Wodonga cells and messaged the victim 92 times after being released, starting two hours after he was bailed.
The offending led to the man again being arrested on January 19.
Wodonga sex offence detectives are investigating the man over the alleged penetration of his primary school-aged stepdaughter.
The court heard during one arrest, two close up photographs of a girl's genitals were found on his phone.
"The victim is disturbed by these allegations and concerned for the welfare of her children," Senior Constable Lachlan Bayliss said.
The officer said the man had "a complete disregard" for any court orders and was an "extremely high risk of continued offending".
"It was only hours after release on court bail on the 11th of January, 2023, the accused began messaging the victim again," Senior Constable Bayliss said.
"He appears to have no regard for any court imposed order or bail."
Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was aggravating that offences had been committed while on bail.
But he said given the man's lack of priors, he was unlikely to face a jail term.
The man hasn't been charged by sex offence detectives, with officers continuing that investigation.
Mr Watkins again granted the man bail and warned he would likely be remanded for any further offending.
"Wodonga is a five star resort compared to a prison in Melbourne, and that's where you're going if you're remanded in custody," he warned.
The man is banned from having a phone with internet access.
