Albury Thunder apology made after Sorry Day post shared on Facebook

The Albury Thunder committee has apologised for a post made on the rugby league club's Facebook page, and says the image and comments shared don't reflect its values.
The recent post, stating "Sorry Day - the day that people apologise for something they didn't do to people who didn't personally suffer", has been pulled from the page.
The club was messaged after the post was made and said it wasn't sure who had posted it, and had trouble removing it.
A statement was made by the committee on Sunday, January 28, to address the issue.
"We deeply regret and apologise for the inappropriate and hurtful nature of the post, which is completely contrary to the values of our club," the statement said.
"The post in question, does not reflect the inclusive and respectful environment that we strive to foster within our club and the broader community.
"We want to make it clear that this post does not align with our beliefs or principles.
"We understand the harm that such language can cause, and we are truly sorry for any offence or hurt that it may have caused to individuals or communities."
Albury Thunder has multiple Indigenous players.
The post claimed the club's Facebook page was "compromised, and the post was made without our consent".
"We have taken immediate action to delete the post and are actively addressing our password and security settings to prevent any further incidents of this nature," the committee said.
"At Albury Thunder Rugby League Football Club, we embrace and welcome all cultures within our club and the wider community.
"Diversity and inclusion are fundamental to who we are, and we are committed to ensuring that our actions and communications reflect these values moving forward.
"Once again, we sincerely apologise for the distress caused by this post.
"We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to uphold the values of respect, inclusivity and integrity that define our club."
National Sorry Day is held on May 26 each year as a way as part of reconciliation efforts.
It commemorates those taken from their families as part of the Stolen Generation.
