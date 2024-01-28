Rutherglen Wine Bottle uncorked: Committee reveals plans for the future

Rutherglen's historic wine bottle has intrigued many passersby, yet few have had the opportunity to peer inside - until now.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Throughout January, the Rutherglen Wine Bottle committee has uncorked the iconic water tower, inviting the public to explore what is inside.
Committee president Julie Taylor said the response has been enthusiastic, with about 80 visitors attending the tours each Sunday morning.
"It has never really been opened to the public," she said.
"I grew up in Rutherglen and you'd hear that the door was open as a kid, and we'd all get on our bikes and tear up there to have a look inside.
"Of course, by the time we got there, it would be closed.
"So, as a committee, we thought it was time to change that."
Ms Taylor said it was great to give older residents a chance to discover more of the landmark.
"We had one gentleman visit who has lived all his life in Rutherglen," she said.
"He would be in his mid-80s, and it was the first time he has ever been in there - that was special."
Erected in March 1900 by Rutherglen builders Fallowfield Wilson Stubbs and John Gray, the water tower played a crucial role in supporting the town's gold mining, agriculture, and wine industries until its retirement in 1945.
Then, following the inaugural Rutherglen Wine Festival in 1967, the festival committee had the idea of transforming the tower into a giant wine bottle.
The bottle top was constructed out of steel mesh by residents as part of a community effort to develop a symbol that people would associate with the region.
"As the landmark edges closer to its 125-year anniversary, we're looking at having a few events this year to give her a bit of a party," Ms Taylor said.
"Before Christmas, we tested the acoustics with a harpist, singer, and bush ballad performer - the acoustics are amazing.
"So, we thought, we can do something with this."
Ms Taylor said the committee aimed to repair the tower's windows and, ultimately, reinstall the spiral staircase in the next two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.