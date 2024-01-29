The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
The girl who turned to anime in childhood cancer treatment found joy in Japan as a teen

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 29 2024 - 8:00pm
Howlong's Ella McMahon, 16, with the matching keychains she bought with her host siblings during a near year-long Rotary Youth Exchange to Japan. Picture by James Wiltshire
A Riverina teenager who became fascinated with Japan during her childhood cancer treatment has just returned from a year-long trip of a lifetime.

Journalist

