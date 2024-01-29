The girl who turned to anime in childhood cancer treatment found joy in Japan as a teen

A Riverina teenager who became fascinated with Japan during her childhood cancer treatment has just returned from a year-long trip of a lifetime.
Howlong's Ella McMahon, 16, completed a Rotary Youth Exchange to Japan on January 7 and will now join the year 11 cohort at Wodonga Senior Secondary College from Tuesday, January 30.
She became obsessed with Japanese anime throughout her treatment.
Ella said the youth exchange program to Japan had been the trip of a lifetime.
She picked up the language quite well, explored much of the country and enjoyed the company of the hospitable people.
"Everybody was so nice," she said.
"My school principal introduced me to people as her best friend; I taught her English and she taught me origami!
"I also learnt Chinese in Japanese but my teacher made it so fun for me."
Ella said the generous and charismatic host families were the highlight of her journey.
"My first host family didn't speak English but that actually helped me a lot with the language," Ella said.
"My third family was very similar to my family at home and we just clicked."
Ella's family - mum Kristy, dad Matt, brother Rory and grandmother Ann Lorden - also spent time with her third host family during a week-long trip to Japan in October. Ella's first host family will visit her at Howlong in March.
Ella immersed herself in Japanese culture throughout the year, learning tea ceremony, flower arrangement and naginata (a polearm weapon).
She also highly rated the traditional cuisine.
"I really liked the sweet foods," she said.
"They have great cultural foods, ramen and udon; everything was delicious.
"I mastered the trains but they were always on time and they really apologise if they ever run late."
Among her highlights throughout the year, Ella visited Kyoto, Tokyo, Hiroshima, Universal Studios Japan and Nara's World Listed Heritage Sites including temples and ancient forests.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bellbridge Lake Hume, Ella said her family would also host an exchange student at Howlong in autumn.
When Ella spoke to The Border Mail ahead of her trip in February 2023, she knew she would miss her cat Sky.
"Mum had brought some of my stuff home early and the cat was confused I wasn't with it," she said.
"When I met Sky at the door this month, she wasn't really responding at first; she was annoyed with me for a bit and then got over it!"
Ella's host families and school principal joined her at the airport to see her off in Japan earlier this month.
"I'm really going to miss them and I can't wait to go back," she said.
"I'll be saving hard working at Howlong Bakery."
