Wodonga Woolworths worker kicked in head over 20 cent dispute

A homeless man who kicked a Wodonga Woolworths employee in his head had been arguing with the worker over 20 cents.
Hamish Colin Baldrey-Sellar, 24, had attended the supermarket last year.
He asked for cigarette papers and was told they were 60 cents.
The 24-year-old said he only had 40 cents on him, and asked to be let off.
He became aggressive in front of about 20 other customers, including kids, and called the man names and tried to grab him.
He was told to leave but continued to yell, and threw a coin at the victim.
Baldrey-Sellar left but returned five minutes later, pushed waiting customers out of the way, jumped on a counter, and kicked the victim to the right side of his face.
The man fell backwards and Baldrey-Sellar was dragged out by another worker.
The incident occurred about 6.30pm, and the offender went to the Wodonga police station a short time later.
He told officers he had just been involved in an incident at the store, but refused to answer any questions.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said his client worked as a landscaper and had been homeless.
He has mental health issues.
He broke into Junction Support Services the day after the supermarket incident as he had no place to sleep.
The Wodonga court previously heard Baldrey-Sellar smashed a window, cut himself, and left blood at the point of entry.
He took biscuits, keys, and left through an emergency exit.
He went to the police station the following day and handed over the car keys.
He spent 20 days on remand for that offending.
Police said the supermarket assault occurred in front of children, and that such incidents could impact their development.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins agreed it was a nasty assault, but noted Baldrey-Sellar had mental health issues and now lived in the isolated town of McMahons Creek.
"People should be able to take their families, their children, to Woolworths without being subjected to that behaviour," he said.
"People should be able to go to work without being subjected to assaults or aggressive behaviour."
Mr Watkins imposed a conviction and placed Baldrey-Sellar on an adjourned undertaking.
He must receive mental health support and comply with a treatment order.
