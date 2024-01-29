Stomping veterans prepare to paddle Murray in support of soldiers

Three war veterans with a combined age of more than 200 years are bound for the North East for their biggest fundraising effort to help army servicemen and women.
Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans Ross Boyd and Ian Errington make up two thirds of Old Vets Stomping, who along with Vietnam veteran and one-man support band Tony Turner, are preparing to kayak the length of the Murray River for Soldier On and MatesHeroHelp, two charities supporting current and former defence personnel.
The Queensland-based trio will start the 2400-kilometre journey from Bringenbrong Bridge, near Corryong, to the Southern Ocean in South Australia on February 14.
It is estimated they will arrive in Albury-Wodonga on February 19.
Old Vets Stomping have more than 110 years of army service and in retirement have collectively and individually trekked Kokoda (96 kilometres), Northern Territory's Larapinta Trail, Camino de Santiago in Spain, South Australia's Heysen Trail, Mount Everest Base Camp, and Tasmania's Overland Track, where they have raised more than $25,000.
Mr Turner said they were not experienced kayakers, but had undergone training in Brisbane and the Gold Coast last year to ensure they could safely conduct the paddle.
"On the journey we will be stopping at all the towns and settlements along the Murray and will engage with the locals to tell them about it and raise funds," Mr Turner said.
"In this regard, we have been supported generously by Mick Sheehan from MatesHeroHelp.
"Mick is an accomplished sea kayak instructor and former head of the army's adventurous training wing."
Corryong cafe owner Stuart Spratt, who has organised walks from Lake Hume to Corryong for Soldier On, has helped the group establish fundraising connections in the North East.
Mr Turner said Old Vets Stomping also hoped to inspire younger war veterans to join the RSL or other service clubs and organisations to take the pressure off ageing memberships.
"The RSL is fantastic, absolutely fantastic, however, their (members') average age in Australia in 2023 was 82," he said.
"If you go along to any Anzac Day, you'll see lots of young fellows coming along just for that Anzac Day service. The RSL does wonderful things for their members, but if you're not a member, you're not on their radar.
"What I'm trying to do is talk to all the RSLs along the way and say there's a wonderful group of veterans out there. The average age of the veterans from Timor to the last lot coming back from Afghanistan is about 40-odd.
"Let's get more people in and possibly find out why these people are not associating with the RSL."
Mr Turner said his early experience with the RSL was "pretty ordinary" and it wasn't until 1983 that his service in Vietnam was recognised.
He fears the same thing is happening to our most recent veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq.
"Rudyard Kipling's A Time for Prayer sums it up 'In times of war and not before, God and the soldier we adore. But in times of peace and all things righted, God is forgotten and the soldier slighted'," Mr Turner said.
All of the group's ventures have been self-funded, with donations from family and friends helping Old Vets Stomping to purchase two expedition kayaks that will be donated to MatesHeroHelp after the journey.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.