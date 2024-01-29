'Terrified' victim has nose broken after being kicked, punched, court told

The victim of alleged domestic violence has been left "terrified" by the ordeal, a court has heard, with the woman's nose broken during last week's incident.
Matt Scott-Saba is accused of attacking his partner at their London Road home in Wodonga on the morning of January 23.
The Wodonga court heard he asked the victim for a cigarette about 7am then verbally abused her, calling her a "fat slut".
He alleged dragged her out of bed by her hair and kicked her repeatedly while she was on the ground.
The court heard she shrugged into a ball to protect herself, as Scott-Saba usually chokes her.
He allegedly continued to punch her to her head and face, causing her nose to bleed, before threatening to cut her head off.
The woman left and was taken to the Wodonga emergency department.
Crime scene officers attended and took photographs of the scene.
Scott-Saba, who was taken into custody, said "I didn't lay a hand on her".
"I may have called her a fat slut, but I didn't lay a hand on her," he said.
Police opposed his release on bail following the incident.
Despite there being a presumption of bail being granted, police had concerns for the victim.
"She's terrified that if he were to be released on bail, he's likely to return to the address and she's scared that he's likely to assault her," Senior Constable Chris Hanson said.
The court heard she intended to have her locks changed and had a broken nose and visible black eye.
"We're aware that he's known to use ice as well as cannabis, which is obviously going to have an effect on his likelihood of reoffending," the officer said.
He sought bail to his former partner's Thurgoona home.
His former partner said he had never been violent with her.
Magistrate Ian Watkins granted bail, with Scott-Saba to return to court on February 6,
