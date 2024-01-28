When you're giving around 10m in a 120m race, it's tough to catch the leaders

Wangaratta's Women's Stawell Gift winner Bella Pasquali produced a powerful late burst in finishing fifth in her home town event on Saturday night.
The backmarker off 2.50m, the teenager couldn't make up the distance as Ballarat's Chloe Kinnersley won a thriller from Olivia Barry and Zoe Neale over 120m at the Wangaratta Sports Carnival.
Kinnersley started off 9.25m and clocked 13.90 seconds from Barry (11.25m, 13.92 seconds) and Neale (4.25m, 13.94 seconds).
Pasquali posted 14.14 seconds.
"It was Bella's usual run, with 20m to go it appeared she was a long way back, but just like she did at Stawell, she sprouted wings over the last 20-30m," Wangaratta Sports Club president Paul Hughes said.
Meanwhile, Melbourne's Jack Lacey snared the Men's 120m Gift.
Lacey started off 9m and clocked 12.34 seconds to win from Jared Glover (7.5m, 12.47 seconds) and Jesse Cordoma (7.5m, 12.62 seconds).
"We were happy with the event, from all reports the woodchoppers were very happy, takings were up at the bar, which indicates there were more at the woodchopping, the race entries were up and the racing standards were high and it was such a lovely night," Hughes added.
