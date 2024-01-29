The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Expect delays: See the giant transformer en route to Border

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
January 29 2024 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The superload making its way around a corner en route to the Border. Picture supplied
The superload making its way around a corner en route to the Border. Picture supplied

A massive "superload" weighing 477 tonnes is set to cause delays along the Hume Highway as it makes its way to the Border overnight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.