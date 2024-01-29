'Real Aussies' want to celebrate January 26 without fuss: deputy mayor

Greater Hume's deputy mayor says most Australians want to celebrate January 26 without "too much" being read into it.
Speaking to The Border Mail, Cr Schilg said: "I think personally it has gotten rather out of hand".
"Every country has a history and we need to accept what's been and go forward and Australia Day to me is being grateful for what we have and thankful for that.
"We just seem to be going too far away all the time from what's being Aussie, a barbecue out the back and a beer, that's being Aussie."
Cr Schilg said beyond the major cities, such as Sydney and Melbourne where Invasion Day rallies were held on Friday, "everybody loves being Australian".
"There are times when the majority of what we call the real Aussies, they don't like speaking out and they're the ones trying to run the country, the people out in the bush," she said.
"It's not like we're trying to be nasty to Aboriginal people every day.
"I think we just want to celebrate Australia without reading too much into it."
Councillor Heather Wilton, the immediate past mayor of Greater Hume, said "I don't know about stamping feet, but we need to stand firm by acknowledging Australia Day as the 26th of January".
"Yes, sure there is history but wherever you go there is history and we do acknowledge the Aboriginal history, but we've got to become one country that's behind Australia Day," Cr Wilton said.
"I'm not keen on calling it Invasion Day or anything like that, it's dredging up the past which is not helping the situation.
"We can't expunge the past but we've moved on a lot from there and the Aboriginal people have got great benefit from the way modern Australia operates and works.
"I know there are some glitches in the system with Aboriginal people and we as a country need to work hard to help them get over those inconsistencies in education, travel and work opportunities."
Cr Schilg was at the Wymah function, where Cr Quinn spoke.
It marked her return to events as a councillor after having taken two months of personal leave.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.