Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Bus issue will return each year without better transport options

By Letters to the Editor
January 30 2024 - 10:00am
Christine Barnett and her son Lachlan raised concerns about the school bus situation facing Baranduda families. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Solution good, but only temporary

I want to express gratitude to both The Border Mail and 7NEWS Border for highlighting the problems with students accessing the country bus program to get from Baranduda into non-government schools in Wodonga. It is amazing what media coverage can do and this situation has been temporarily alleviated.

