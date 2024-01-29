YOUR SAY: Bus issue will return each year without better transport options

I want to express gratitude to both The Border Mail and 7NEWS Border for highlighting the problems with students accessing the country bus program to get from Baranduda into non-government schools in Wodonga. It is amazing what media coverage can do and this situation has been temporarily alleviated.
Parents of children who missed out on a seat with the country bus program and the bus purchased by Catholic College Wodonga, have now been informed there will be a bus they can use. However, the issue will continue to come up each year until it is properly sorted out, and it is very frustrating that it takes public pressure to get change to happen.
The Victorian Department of Transport and Education Department have known for months that this was looming as a huge problem. The current solution is temporary. We need to demand better transport solutions for the future in this region. It is wonderful how cheaply we can now get to Melbourne on V/Line but children getting to school is surely a higher priority.
Thank you again to The Border Mail. Please support our local paper because it's got a louder voice than we have as individuals.
Special shout out to all the school bus co-ordinators caught in the maelstrom and dealing with extremely stressed parents in the closing months of 2023. What an unnecessarily awful experience for everyone involved.
Household income is spent in three main categories: A. Obligatory - food, clothing, accommodation, child rearing and education.
B. Discretionary - entertainment, recreation, travel.
C. Investment.
These categories are not fixed as a family may choose to spend more in one category than another. If income is low, obligatory spending will take precedence and if income is high, more will be devoted to investment.
The above leads to two conclusions:
1. If income is too low, basic living essentials will be unaffordable. With present high costs of living, too many people are becoming homeless and too many cannot afford adequate food. If a large enough portion of the population enter this category, it only takes a small spark to start a revolution as evidenced by those in France and Russia. America and Australia are already on this cusp.
2. If income is high, the excess will be spent on investment. Tax cuts to this group are unnecessary.
The Albanese changes to stage three tax cuts are therefore the proper course of action and should probably relieve low wage earners more. Opposition to the changes is pure political bastardry. How else are we going to relieve the pressure on those doing it tough?
