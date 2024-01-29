Worth the weight: Stack of services to give suburb's new site a real lift

A vet, gymnasium, medical centre and a slew of other shops are set to join the Coles shopping complex at the new commercial development in Thurgoona.
Thurgoona Woolworths is also slated for an upgrade, with a click and collect store to open on the top level of Thurgoona Plaza.
Construction began on the new 24/7 Plus Fitness, located off Diamond Drive across the road from the BP Service Station, on Monday, January 15.
Owners Simon and Leanne Hodgson purchased the 12,000-square metre lot in 2021 to relocate their existing gym from level two of Thurgoona Plaza.
"It's going to be a bigger premises," Mr Hodgson said.
"We're going from a 519-square metre gym to a 760-square metre gym, and we will own the premises ourselves."
Mr Hodgson said growth is the driving force behind the move.
"Thurgoona has gone mad over the last three to four years," he said.
"When we first came out here, the space was vacant and Thurgoona was probably a population of about 6000 people at the time.
"We knew we had to tread water for a while, but in the last few years we've seen a lot of growth and it's time to find a bigger space to continue that trajectory."
The new Plus Fitness, being built by Albury-based builders Joss Construction, will feature an under-cover carpark and is expected to open in late June 2024.
In July, construction on the new Woolworths direct to boot collection area will start.
The supermarket add-on will be located where Plus Fitness currently is, and will enable customers to order groceries online for car-side pickup.
"In late 2024, our Thurgoona customers will enjoy a new fast, convenient and contactless way to collect their groceries when a drive through direct to boot opens," a Woolworths spokesperson said.
"It allows shoppers to choose a preferred pick up time, make an online order and have a Woolies team member place their groceries straight in the boot of their car when they arrive at our new designated car park spots, located behind the store."
Additionally, Albury Council revealed a number of new developments set to accompany Coles supermarket and Plus Fitness off Diamond Drive in Thurgoona.
These include:
Already operational in the area are the Eden Academy childcare centre, Monumental Ice Creamery, The Balanced Brew coffee shop, and the BP service station.
Albury Council last month endorsed a proposal for a $17.5 million Coles complex, which will also include a Liquorland and two other shops, to be built on the eastern side of Table Top Road, between Diamond and Thurgoona drives.
"The addition of another supermarket, along with the other existing approved businesses, is a significant boost for residents of Thurgoona, providing more options for people to shop and access services within their local area and reducing the need to travel into other areas of the city," service leader of city development David Christy said.
"It's exciting to see the development that is both proposed and already taking place, adding greatly to the amenity of the Thurgoona area."
