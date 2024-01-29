The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Soldier had at least 8 bourbon whiskies, then headed into town in his ute

By Albury Court
January 29 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soldier had at least 8 bourbon whiskies, then headed into town in his ute
Soldier had at least 8 bourbon whiskies, then headed into town in his ute

A soldier based at Bandiana might have put his wish to be an Army medic at risk for "foolishly" making the decision to drive after a heavy drinking session.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.