Fischer's legacy brings people together to drive 'positive change' in country towns

A program aiming to develop leaders in regional communities is returning to Federation and Greater Hume towns.
The Fischer Community Leadership Program, named in honour of former deputy Prime Minister Tim Fischer, will offer two-day workshops at Culcairn and Urana in March.
Program co-ordinator Mary Hoodless said the shorter format would better meet the needs and schedules of participants.
"We are excited to increase our impact through the intensive workshop option," she said.
"The goal of the program is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to lead positive change in their communities.
"We are best able to do that by reaching a broader range of our emerging and established leaders through offering the program in various formats."
The program will be held at Culcairn on March 1 and 2 and head to Urana on March 22 and 23, with two additional night forums to be offered on Zoom.
Ms Hoodless said workshops were hands-on and focused on practical learning.
Alpine Valleys Community Leadership executive officer Madeline Hines said she was excited to see what the new format will bring.
"The strength of a community is often a sum of the individuals that live and work within it," she said.
"For regional areas, where townships can be quite small and resources are finite, it is essential that we bring people together, increase their capacity, and see them empowered and inspired to grow their community."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said anyone with a genuine passion for their community should consider applying.
"This could look like many things, including being a coach, captain or committee member at a sporting club, or participating in a local action group or committee," he said.
"It has been designed to bridge gaps by elevating individuals, fostering connections, and not only arming participants with the essential tools and resources for a successful start, but also by cultivating a supportive network of like-minded individuals."
