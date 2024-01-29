The Big Bash has just finished, but Cricket Albury-Wodonga's version is about to start

Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial will start its T20 campaign on Tuesday night.
The competition will run at the same time over the next four weeks, with the grand final scheduled for Sunday, February 25.
The T20 tournament is separate to the weekly 50-over format.
There's 12 clubs at Provincial level with four pools of three teams.
All clubs will play two regular season games, one home fixture and one away, as well as having a bye.
The top team from each pool will contest the semi-finals on Tuesday, February 20, with those winners moving through to the Sunday grand final.
Last year's decider between Tallangatta and St Patrick's was played at Albury's Billson Park and proved a tremendous success, attracting a bumper crowd.
"Instead of people training on a Tuesday night there's now games and other clubs can go and watch the other teams play," CAW chairperson Michael Erdeljac said.
In the opening round, St Patrick's host Wodonga Raiders, North Albury is home to Wodonga, Albury is away to Tallangatta and Belvoir travels to New City.
Meanwhile, the lower grade T20 competition will start on February 4.
Last year's inaugural competition involved District, Hume and Provincial second grade clubs, but this season doesn't include the latter.
Culcairn snapped an eight-year premiership drought by toppling 40-over champions Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock.
Meanwhile at representative level, CAW will host Griffith in the O'Farrell Cup at Urana Road Oval on Sunday, February 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.