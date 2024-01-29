Rare praise for Victoria's Labor government after duck hunting move

Wodonga's Liberal state MP has welcomed the Labor government's maintaining duck hunting in Victoria, saying it had shown some spine in the face of animal rights activists.
Bill Tilley was responding to Outdoor Recreation Minister Steve Dimopoulos announcing there would be a duck season in 2024, despite a parliamentary inquiry last year recommending the practice cease.
"At last, this Victorian Labor government has shown some backbone against another outraged activist group that contorts the facts with exaggeration," Mr Tilley said.
"Expert ecologists, whose research is often used by the anti-duck hunting lobby, told the inquiry loss of wetland habitat is the key issue affecting waterbird populations and hunting had very little effect.
"Victoria's Game Management Authority told the committee that 99.9 per cent of duck hunters complied with regulations - that means they didn't go on some sort of shooting frenzy, hunted more birds than allowed or shot protected ducks.
"Duck hunting is a legitimate, well-regulated and sustainable sport that I will continue to support.
"Hopefully, the days of virtue signalling and pandering to loud minority groups are over and decisions by this Labor government will now be made on merit and fact."
Former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party election candidate Josh Knight, of Wodonga, also welcomed the decision.
"I think it's a good response and it's a sustainable thing," Mr Knight, a sporting shooter but not a duck hunter, said.
"When people say duck hunting is banned in other states it doesn't mean ducks aren't killed.
"You get a permit in NSW as opposed to a duck season and you can get a permit to cull the animals at any time."
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell was appalled by the government's move and posted an image on her Facebook page of Premier Jacinta Allan with bloodied dead ducks across her shoulders.
Ms Purcell labelled the decision "disgraceful" and "unforgivable" and stated she "will not play nice with a government as gutless as this", referencing her previous support for Labor in Upper House votes.
Mr Dimopoulos said the 2024 season would run from April 10 to June 5 with a daily bag limit of six ducks.
"Duck hunting is a legitimate activity - but more than that, it supports regional communities and economies," Mr Dimopoulos said.
"Our position has not changed and we're supporting recreational duck and quail hunting to continue in a safe, sustainable and responsible way with minimal harm to our environment."
Changes to apply from the 2025 season include extra penalties for hunters breaking rules, mandatory education and training requirements, implementing an action plan to reduce waterfowl wounding and greater recognition of Aboriginals' knowledge of hunting and land management.
