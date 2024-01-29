Arrest warrant out for man facing serious assault charge in court

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Wodonga man facing serious domestic violence charges.
John Robert Wishart had been due to face the Mildura Magistrates Court on charges including recklessly causing injury.
He had previously failed to appear in court in March last year.
He was charged by a Wodonga officer over an October 2021 incident, and faced other charges after being charged by a Wodonga family violence investigator.
"It's most unsatisfactory," a magistrate said of Wishart's failure to front court on Monday, January 29.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
