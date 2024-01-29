YOU BREW-TY: Beechworth and Bright beers make Australia's hottest 100

A Beechworth Brewery has equalled its best ever finish in a leading craft beer competition.
Bridge Road Brewers' Beechworth Pale Ale placed fifth in the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers countdown on Saturday, January 27, for the best brews of 2023.
The consumer-voted poll saw Beechworth Pale Ale climb four spots from ninth in last year's edition to match its fifth place effort in 2018, edging out major producers such as Coopers along the way.
It is one of only two beers, alongside Little Creatures Pale Ale (Fremantle), to place in every single year of the count since it was launched in 2008, and the only independently owned and run brewery to achieve the feat.
Co-founder Ben Kraus said it capped off a brilliant year for Bridge Road Brewers, which included the 18th anniversary of its popular pale ale.
"We first brewed Beechworth Pale Ale 18 years ago when the brewery was in the garage at my parents' place," he said.
"To have it voted this year as one of the top five beers in the country is an amazing result. It is really humbling so many of the public rate our beer enough to take the time and give it their vote.
"We've been celebrating the result with one eye on the internal achievement, and the other on the support we received to make it happen.
"In a lot of ways we see Beechworth Pale Ale as the local beer for the Border and the North East. Without the loyal community we've built over the years, competing against some of the international giants of the industry just wouldn't be possible, so this is as much the community's win as ours.
"Beechworth Pale Ale continues to be our most popular beer and we're keen to keep getting it into more bars, pubs and bottle shops in 2024. Hopefully we'll be here next year celebrating another great result."
The Beechworth beer maker wasn't the only North East brewery to taste success with Bright Brewery's Alpine Lager ranked 38th, up from 46th place last year.
"Wow! We are so stoked that our Alpine Lager has polled in at 38 this year in what has been a super competitive year in the craft beer world," a Bright Brewery Facebook post read.
"This is eight places up on last year.
"Never has there been so much choice and variety in beer styles, flavours, so we appreciate how precious each and every one of your votes is to us.
"A huge thank you to everyone who voted for Alpine Lager and for believing in this beer, believing in us and for supporting a fiercely independently owned brewery."
This year's GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers countdown saw 436 breweries and around 3000 beers nominated.
More than 250,000 votes were cast by 50,000 consumers in the poll.
