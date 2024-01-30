YOUR SAY: Agreement, and otherwise, over mayor's Australia Day comments

What a waste of energy by all those venting their anger over ill-informed understanding of historical facts when they could be joining the rest of us in showing our love and appreciation of our lucky country.
I recently wrote to our local Berrigan Shire mayor to make a similar stand with the response "For what it is worth, my opinion is that this is a matter that requires widespread consultation to inform a proper debate and it is my preference at this time that this occurs at a national level".
How much more debate do we need?
Leaders need to lead and not be scared of upsetting a minority.
You are never going to please everybody.
I am rather bewildered by the ignorant attitude of Mr Quinn.
I would have hoped that a mayor who represents the various voices of their constituents would have a more understanding and respectful attitude to the concerns of the citizens who have voted them into their role (even if their personal viewpoint differs).
However, I am aware that this issue concerns many people greatly and I understand that.
To be quoted on the front page of The Border Mail stating that this issue is "trivial" and is "only a concern of people with nothing much to do" is sadly quite bullish and out of touch.
To those who fish and leave dead carp out in the open of the car park at Bowna Reserve.
It would be nice if you could take your dead carp a bit further away from where people and holiday makers get to enjoy the water during the holiday season.
The stench of the carp was something you don't want to smell while trying to enjoy your outing on the water.
Fishermen, please take your crappy carp with you and dump it elsewhere.
