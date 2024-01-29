Lawn needed a mow, so banned driver moved car 2 blocks away as cops watched

A disqualified driver who moved her car "so the lawn could be mowed" has been warned "the road ahead will be harder" if she cannot kick her drug habit.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Kristy Marie Barker there was a clear nexus between her offending and "your addiction to illicit drugs".
"The court accepts it's not easy to overcome," Ms McLaughlin told the 44-year-old in Albury Local Court on Monday, January 29.
The Albury woman pleaded guilty to a second offence charge of driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Piers Blomfield said Barker was addicted to methamphetamine.
"She said she was moving the vehicle so the lawn could be mowed," Mr Blomfield said.
"But she moved the vehicle two blocks from the house."
Barker was driving her silver Holden Astra north along East Street, East Albury, on December 19 just before 2pm when sighted by police.
They knew she was a disqualified driver over a conviction for driving with an illicit drug in her system.
Police activated the lights and sirens on their vehicle, stopping her as she pulled into the driveway of the unit block in Lavis Street where she lived.
They then spoke to her about the oral fluid test that resulted in a charge that she was meant to answer before the same court on November 14.
"The accused stated she was aware of the court day, however, had a lot going on and did not attend," police told the court, in an outline of the case.
"She did not advise the court, and did not contact the court in relation to the result.
"She stated she had been doing some Christmas shopping in town."
A check revealed Barker was disqualified from driving for six months from November 14.
Ms McLaughlin placed Barker on a nine-month conditional release order, without conviction.
