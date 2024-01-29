The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lawn needed a mow, so banned driver moved car 2 blocks away as cops watched

By Albury Court
January 30 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kristy Marie Barker appeared in Albury Court on Monday, January 29. File picture
Kristy Marie Barker appeared in Albury Court on Monday, January 29. File picture

A disqualified driver who moved her car "so the lawn could be mowed" has been warned "the road ahead will be harder" if she cannot kick her drug habit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.