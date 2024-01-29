Eamonn's Memory scores cup breakthrough in Tumbarumba

After a couple of near misses, Eamonn's Memory finally landed a Southern Districts cup victory.
Following on from seconds in the Tumut and Carrathool Cups in consecutive weeks last year, a third in the Deniliquin Cup as well as attempts in Berrigan and Balranald's features, the five-year-old was able to take out the Tumbarumba Cup on Saturday.
It's been a real focus for Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale and he was pleased to finally win.
"He's been quite consistent at that minor cup level with seconds in the Tumut Cup last year and the Carrathool Cup, third in the Deniliquin Cup, so he'd been quite close in some of those small country cups, and that's something we wanted to tick off with him," Dale said.
"He will probably head on a similar path to the Tumut Cup and the Carrathool Cup and then races like the Holbrook Cup and the Tocumwal Cup are some of the races he will be well placed in."
Dale had horses racing across three states on Saturday, with runners also at Healesville and Morphettville, and finished runner-up five times with his cup success his only victory.
He was pleased to have a cup victory as his lone success.
"It was great as it's been a race we've tried to win over the last three or four years so it was good to get it done," Dale said.
"We had one of those days with a couple of close results in some of the earlier race, with a couple of seconds and in the last we finished third, so it was good to get the result in the cup."
Dale thought having some experience at Tumbarumba helped Eamonn's Memory.
He was successful at the meeting last year and it gave the stable more confidence of a repeat success.
"He's been racing well and had been to Tumbarumba the previous year and won a Class 2 1400 so we knew he'd handle the track, which is important," Dale said.
"He took the next step, which was good."
Backing up from a third at Albury on Monday, jockey Brad Vale thought the addition of blinkers helped.
He settled back in the small field before electing to make his move up the hill.
"He ran a super race," Vale said.
"My bloke had blinkers on after his run at Albury, as he was right back, two or three lengths last and run third there, so Andrew put the blinkers on just to sharpen him up a bit and it worked."
The $3.60 chance went past leader Toronto Rain ($7.50) to win by more than length.
It was a good day for Wangaratta trainers with four of the six races heading back over the border.
Not only did Dale win the cup but Craig Weeding, who was forced to settle for second and third in the cup, scored a winning double with both O'Please and A Bit Racey both successful.
Bromeo also won for Ben Brisbourne to provide Alysha Warren with a winning double.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.