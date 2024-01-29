The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tearful fiancee feared shortcuts in training, refused to fly with late pilot

Updated January 29 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Waller said she shared a passion for aviation with partner Mathew Farrell but was too scared to fly in his plane. Picture supplied
Karen Waller said she shared a passion for aviation with partner Mathew Farrell but was too scared to fly in his plane. Picture supplied

Pilots who witnessed a man take off from Mt Beauty Airport before a fatal crash were surprised he had chosen to fly in such poor weather, with the late man's partner tearfully telling an inquest she had been too scared to ever fly with him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.