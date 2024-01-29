Tearful fiancee feared shortcuts in training, refused to fly with late pilot

Pilots who witnessed a man take off from Mt Beauty Airport before a fatal crash were surprised he had chosen to fly in such poor weather, with the late man's partner tearfully telling an inquest she had been too scared to ever fly with him.
Coroner Paul Lawrie is examining the death of Mathew Farrell, 42, at an inquest that started on Monday, January 29.
His fiancee, Karen Waller, had watched her partner take off after warning him "don't over-ride your safety by your desire to fly" in a message.
The late man had written "Sky is good. Going for it" and Ms Waller told him to "fly safe".
She later called Triple-0 after viewing data showing his plane hadn't moved, and a message asking "everything going OK?" went unread.
The inquest heard Mr Farrell's trainer, Geoffrey Wood, was subjected to an audit before the crash.
Ms Waller said she had raised fears with Mr Farrell that "corners shouldn't be cut in aviation" with Mr Wood having a reputation for being "quite brief" in his training.
She said Mr Wood, who died several weeks ago, would teach the essentials to get people flying "very quickly".
He was an experienced paraglider pilot with 257 hours of flying time, but had undertaken only five hours of flight time to obtain his recreational pilot certification through Mr Wood.
It had been determined his paragliding experience entitled him to an accelerated pathway to obtain that certification, which allowed him to travel across the country.
Mr Farrell had only purchased the light aircraft on July 26, 2022, and registered it on August 3.
The inquest will focus on the training received by the late man, the certification process, the roles of aviation investigation agencies, and the cause of the crash.
Mr Farrell had been flying from Mt Beauty to Wollongong to visit his future father-in-law when tragedy struck.
An examination of the recovered engine found it probably didn't fail.
Mark Bland said he had planned to fly on the same day but chose not to due to the weather.
"When he took off it was surprising," the Mt Beauty Airport Committee member said in his statement, read out on Monday.
"I had planned to fly that morning, all the forecasts that I had looked at suggested that it was unsuitable for any recreational flying.
"It had rained pretty solidly most of the morning.
"The radar I had looked at had some rain across the state and strong winds at altitude."
Mr Bland saw the aircraft depart and didn't recall any other aircraft taking off that day.
Nearby resident Anthony Edwards said he'd had a conversation with Mr Bland in which they'd said it was "ridiculous" to fly.
"There would be a significant issue with freezing and clouds," he said.
"My likely scenarios could include engine problems associated with freezing and loss of control if he was forced to fly into cloud."
Mr Edwards said ice could form in the plane's carburetor, causing it to stop, and could build up on the plane and reduce performance.
He didn't recall any other planes leaving the airport that day.
Paul Davenport, who sold Mr Farrell the aircraft, said the late man was "cocksure".
He had flown on three or four flights with Mr Farrell in the plane around Mt Beauty, Porepunkah and Wangaratta.
"He wasn't unsafe but to fly accurately he needed to practice more," Mr Davenport said.
"He was confident of his abilities."
Mr Davenport said he had been "a bit taken aback" by Mr Farrell's comments.
He had purchased the Jabiru from a man in Myrtleford in 2015 and maintained it before selling it to Mr Farrell.
Ms Waller wiped away tears as she gave evidence.
She shared a love of aviation with the late man and recalled his passion for the mountains, paragliding, and the outdoors.
He had been keen on climbing, photography and cinematography, and had trained as a mechanical engineer and worked as a bike mechanic.
The pair lived in Tawonga.
She recalled a September 6 incident where Mr Farrell was landing the plane at Wangaratta and reported the engine stopped.
"He didn't see it as a big deal," Ms Waller said.
"He landed the plane safely.
"The plane turned back on again."
He then flew back home in the aircraft despite the engine failure.
She didn't recall him having the plane examined after the incident.
Ms Waller raised concerns that many of her late fiance's possessions had been left at the crash site.
She attended the scene and recovered flight maps and a flight log, and said a flight plan had been lost.
She had been told everything had been recovered from the scene and was distressed when she found the items.
The inquest had been due to run until Friday, but is likely to finish by Thursday.
Mr Wood was considered a key witness, with his passing to cut the duration of the proceedings.
Several of Mr Farrell's family members attended the inquest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.